Don’s Expert Answers: when is the best time to plant citrus trees

Question From:
maryanne McDougall in orbost, orbost Victoria
Nature of problem:
when is the best time to plant citrus trees
Type of Plant (if known):
orang and manderine
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
nil
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy loam
How often do you water the plant:
as required
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
i can give full sun
How long since you planted it:
to be planted
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Maryanne, You really can plant most plants any time of the year. Nonetheless, with citrus which are tropical plants, I would hang back planting them until the danger of frosts is over. Don