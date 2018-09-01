Don’s Expert Answers: when is the best time to plant citrus trees

Question From:

maryanne McDougall in orbost, orbost Victoria

Nature of problem:

when is the best time to plant citrus trees

Type of Plant (if known):

orang and manderine

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

nil

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy loam

How often do you water the plant:

as required

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

i can give full sun

How long since you planted it:

to be planted

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Maryanne, You really can plant most plants any time of the year. Nonetheless, with citrus which are tropical plants, I would hang back planting them until the danger of frosts is over. Don