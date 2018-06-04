Don’s Expert Answers: I have a very narrow back garden. I want to plant the capital pear trees as a screen along the back fence. I have been given mixed advice on spacing. I have already dug holes that are a metre apart (middle of hole) but now i’ve been told they are too close together and the roots will compete. I don’t know what to do! I wanted to plant 12.

Question From:
lorraine Wnoroski in allenby gardens , adelaide South Australia
I have a very narrow back garden. I want to plant the capital pear trees as a screen along the back fence. I have been given mixed advice on spacing. I have already dug holes that are a metre apart (middle of hole) but now i’ve been told they are too close together and the roots will compete. I don’t know what to do! I wanted to plant 12.
Capital pear tree
please see nature of problem”
clay soil
to be watered every day
will get full sun
to be planted
to be fertilised
outdoors
ground
to be bought
Hi Lorraine, Pyrus ‘Capital’ is a beautiful narrow growing ornamental pear tree. It grows around 1m to 3m wide at maturity, so an ideal spacing for privacy would be 2m apart. Run a black poly irrigation line along the row with one sprinkler-head per tree. Fertilise each September with Osmocote All Purpose fertiliser. Don