Question From:

barbara myers in melbourne, melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

I have two large pine/conifer trees, they drop pine needles continually. IThe area under and to approx 1 metre from each stump is in light sun mostly shade. The problem is my two labradoodles love to lie under these trees, there is only dirt . I hate to take away their cool spot for summer but they just continually bring dirt back into the house. I am looking for a ground cover that will survive the acidity from the pine needles, prefer it to be soft and must be non poisenous so that my dogs dont eat it. Can you suggest anything that would be tough enough to stand up to hard wearing but would still manage to stay in the gound. I have cordened off the area for now so that they cannot lie there, but they look so sad and restless. I hope you can help me, I have looked at artificle grass, chopping down the trees and have now stopped them from lying there. Every dog I have ever owned loves this cool spot. Any suggestions would be helpful.

Type of Plant (if known):

groundcover

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

dirt

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

acid

How often do you water the plant:

no plants at present

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

a cople of morning hours

How long since you planted it:

tried in april

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

no plants

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have two large pine/conifer trees, they drop pine needles continually. The area under and to approx 1 metre from each stump is in some morning light sun mostly shade.

The problem is my two labradoodles love to lie under these trees, there is only dirt . I hate to take away their cool spot for summer

but they just continually bring dirt back into the house.

I am looking for a ground cover that will survive the acidity from the pine needles, prefer it to be soft and must be non poisonous so that my dogs do not get poisoned through eating it.

My rescue dog is constantly chewing on sticks, she rips leaves of sticks etc.

Can you suggest anything that would be tough enough to stand up to hard wearing but would still manage to stay in the ground

. I have cordoned off the area for now so that they cannot lie there, but they look so sad and restless

. I hope you can help me, I have looked at artificial grass, chopping down the trees and have temporarily stopped them from lying there. Every dog I have ever owned loves this cool spot. Any suggestions would be helpful.

Many thanks

Barb Myers

Answer:

Hi Barbara, Why not mulch the area with decomposed pine bark mulch? Don

Comments