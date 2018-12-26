Don’s Expert Answers: Lime tree not producing as many limes as it did 2 years ago. We planted 2 olive trees 6 meters away. I just heard that the love trees stop lime trees from fruiting well. Is this true?

Question From:

Linda Gregory in North Yunderup, Mandurah Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Lime tree not producing as many limes as it did 2 years ago. We planted 2 olive trees 6 meters away. I just heard that the love trees stop lime trees from fruiting well. Is this true?

Type of Plant (if known):

Lime tree and olive trees planted within 6 meters.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Lime tree not producing as much fruit as it used to.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Loam

How often do you water the plant:

Twice a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

They are in a sunny position, so all daylight hours.

How long since you planted it:

Olive trees were planted 6 years ago. Lime tree was planted 10 years ago.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes I fertilise regularly with citrus fertiliser.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Pruning last year on lime tree.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I heard recently that olive trees planted close to lime or citrus trees may stop the lime tree from fruiting well.

Is this true?

The last 2 years we have not had nearly the same amount of limes as we used to. The lime tree is Tahitian.

Answer:

Hi Linda, Who on earth said that olive trees prevent lime trees fruiting? This is nonsense. Olive trees love much of WA because they love dry Mediterranean climates and limestone soils or sands. They do need water, but nowhere near as much as citrus do. Your lime tree dried out at some stage between last Spring’s flowering and now – causing it to drop or abort young fruit. Citrus trees really struggle in WA’s hot dry weather. You need to mulch around the lime tree for a diameter of approx 3m. Compost is great as a mulch. Do not ever grow grass under the canopy of the lime tree, or any citrus. Water it for 20 minutes once a week with a garden sprinkler, particularly during dry spells. Citrus are wet Rainforest trees from Southern China to Malaysia, whereas Olives originate in the dry climates of the Levant in the Mediterranean (ie Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Isreal, Palestine etc). Good luck with future crops.