Don’s Expert Answers: I have brought citrus trees recently and have gone to plant them and found that I hit the limestone retaining blocks about 300 mm deep into the ground plenty of room on the sides will these still grow with the roots spreading sideways

Question From:

Dean chapman in Hillarys , Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

I have brought citrus trees recently and have gone to plant them and found that I hit the limestone retaining blocks about 300 mm deep into the ground plenty of room on the sides will these still grow with the roots spreading sideways

Type of Plant (if known):

Cafa lime / mandarin/Myer lemon/ orange

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Nil

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

300mm sandy with limestone wall base

How often do you water the plant:

Every day

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

Haven’t

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Will these still grow with a limited depth in base

Answer:

Hi Dean, I am struggling a bit to understand why retaining blocks are buried under ground, and why there is not deeper soil nearby to plant in. If the entire area is only covered with 300mm of soil, then the plants might blow over in heavy winds, once they reach the height of 2m or more. Don