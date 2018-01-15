Question From:

Julie in Bedford, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Large Lemon Scented Gum in large backyard. Planted when neighbours all had large backyards, but now houses have been built close to the tree. Is this dangerous? I recently had to cut down and grind the stumps of two other Lemon scented gums as they were very close to the fence line and the new house built in the neighbour’s backyard. The remaining gum is a few metres from where the trees were. Will the dying root systems from the other trees make the remaining tree unstable? Last question are these trees a fire hazard because of the eucalyptus oil?

Type of Plant (if known):

Lemon Scented Gum

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

healthy

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

nil

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

most of day

How long since you planted it:

about 30 years ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

not now

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Julie, The Lemon Scented Gum tree (Corymbia citriodora) is prone to dropping large branches. It is a magnificent tree on larger properties, but it should be planted at least 15m away from houses and sheds. It is not a fire hazard in your situation, nor are the dead roots a problem. Do not camp under gum trees either. Don