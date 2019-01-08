Don’s Expert Answers: Trees for pots

Question From:
Carmen Harris in Dubbo, Dubbo New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Trees for pots
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Backyard gets sun most of the day in summer.
Other Comments:
Hello,
I am looking for a tree or shrub that will grow well in a pot to provide shade in my backyard – it is not possible to actually plant it in the ground, as there is no room. It would need to be a deciduous tree, as the there is limited sun during the winter months.
Thank you,
Carmen Harris
Answer:
Sorry Carmen, but potted trees don’t grow big enough to provide shade. Why is there no room? Don