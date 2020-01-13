Question From:
in Berwick, Melbourne Northern Territory
Nature of problem:
My pittosporum trees have chalky spots on the trunks, also after 3 years they are now 3 metres tall but i noticed this year the leaves are thinning out and dropping off, now they are not as thick and bushy. I could not see the fence now it is visible, some of the trees are now growing a pea on the small branches as the leaves are being replaced by them. The main issue I have is that they are not as thick as they were last year, the leaves do still look healthy though even the a lot have disappeared from the branches.
Type of Plant (if known):
pittosporum
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
thinning out of the leaves so trees are not as thick, there are 10 trees, 1 metre spaced apart.
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Soil fill and some clay lower down
How often do you water the plant:
Not too often
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
All day
How long since you planted it:
3 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
only seasol
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Mealy bug spray
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Can you please send me photos of the damage? Thanks, Don