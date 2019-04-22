Don’s Expert Answers: Stop plant taking over garden

Question From:

Lyn Smith in Shalvey, Shalvey New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Stop plant taking over garden

Type of Plant (if known):

Yesterday, today, tomorrow.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Not ill, too healthy

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay basically

How often do you water the plant:

Never, only rain

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day

How long since you planted it:

35 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

This plant is at the end of a small back porch. I have never fertilised or taken much care, but it blooms beautifully when it does. .I have pruned it consistently over the years, to keep it controlled, but since all the dry weather, it is now sending up shoots wherever it can break the surface. In between driveway tracks, other garden beds. etc.

As much as I don’t want to, I feel the only option would be to get rid of it completely, how do I do this?

Answer:

Hi Lyn, Sounds like it has seeded and seedlings are coming up everywhere. Pull out the small ones and cut off the other larger ones. Then paint some Roundup onto the freshly-cut stems. Hurry as Roundup doesn’t work well in Winter. Don