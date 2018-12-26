Don’s Expert Answers: Zucchini plants are producing baby zuccs but then they don’t grow any bigger. The small ones just stop growing.

Question From:

Linda Gregory in North Yunderup, Mandurah Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Zucchini plants are producing baby zuccs but then they don’t grow any bigger. The small ones just stop growing.

Type of Plant (if known):

Zucchini plants

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Baby zuccs form and then they stop growing. They dry out and drop off.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Garden mix in beds.

How often do you water the plant:

2 times per day

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

4 hours full sun then rest of day dappled sun.

How long since you planted it:

2.5. months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

I have been digging in kitchen scraps before planting, and then used grow safe fertiliser, plus some manure.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdorrs

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

I have a machine that dries and grinds kitchen waste. I have put this on the garden. Is this OK?

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

In past years zucchini’s have grown very quickly. This year they stop after reaching baby size.

I have a new machine that dries and grinds kitchen waste. I have been putting this on the garden.

Is this OK?

Answer:

I am not sure what your problem is Linda. 4 hours of sunlight is not wonderful, ideally full sun all day is best. When you put plants in marginal conditions like this, performance from year to year may be erratic. If the plants are growing really fast, you might have too much nitrogen in your soil. Maybe add some potash or just stop fertilising and do not add any more kitchen scraps for a while. I read the stuff on the internet re Grow Safe fertilisers, but they don’t tell you the basics of what this fertiliser is, eg NPK. This is a bit suss. Sorry that I can’t be of more help. Notice that they can’t spell phosphorus correctly; scientifically trained people should not make this basic mistake. Don