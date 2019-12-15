Don’s Expert Answers: Cannot stop damage to potted Lemons.. what’s happening?

Question From:
in Clifton Springs, Clifton Springs Victoria
Nature of problem:
Cannot stop damage to potted Lemons.. what’s happening?
Type of Plant (if known):
Lemon Eureka
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Bite marks on healthy leaves & forming fruit looks deformed b4 dropping off.
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
General potting mix & soil mix combined… Bunnings brand
How often do you water the plant:
Once.. twice a week if soil looks dry
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8 hours
How long since you planted it:
8 or 9 mths ago, from smaller to larger plastic pot
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Used Yates plant fertiliser when repotted & osmocote pellets a couple weeks after that… end of winter
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Out under deck roofing, but gets light, sun and wind
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Potted
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Once noticing leaves eaten etc…made a home based oil/soap/water spray but in couple of weeks was same
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
This is really doing my head in.! I water, fertilise, put snail pellets around, tried home made spray… and recently used hortico lemon/citrus insect killer. It’s a present for family from 8 months ago, for them to transplant into their garden, ( from Geelong outer to Seaford), but it’s not happy, so l won’t let them have it yet ! . I’m actually embarrassed looking at it, and not knowing how to fix it, Don.
By the way, (and bet you hear it all the time), … miss your segments on tv, but glad you care, to still give us info, tips & other great advice online.
Kind Regards, Sharon
Answer:
This leaf damage appears to be snails. Don