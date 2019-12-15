Don’s Expert Answers: Cannot stop damage to potted Lemons.. what’s happening?

Question From:

in Clifton Springs, Clifton Springs Victoria

Nature of problem:

Cannot stop damage to potted Lemons.. what’s happening?

Type of Plant (if known):

Lemon Eureka

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Bite marks on healthy leaves & forming fruit looks deformed b4 dropping off.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

General potting mix & soil mix combined… Bunnings brand

How often do you water the plant:

Once.. twice a week if soil looks dry

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8 hours

How long since you planted it:

8 or 9 mths ago, from smaller to larger plastic pot

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Used Yates plant fertiliser when repotted & osmocote pellets a couple weeks after that… end of winter

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out under deck roofing, but gets light, sun and wind

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Potted

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Once noticing leaves eaten etc…made a home based oil/soap/water spray but in couple of weeks was same

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

This is really doing my head in.! I water, fertilise, put snail pellets around, tried home made spray… and recently used hortico lemon/citrus insect killer. It’s a present for family from 8 months ago, for them to transplant into their garden, ( from Geelong outer to Seaford), but it’s not happy, so l won’t let them have it yet ! . I’m actually embarrassed looking at it, and not knowing how to fix it, Don.

By the way, (and bet you hear it all the time), … miss your segments on tv, but glad you care, to still give us info, tips & other great advice online.

Kind Regards, Sharon

Answer:

This leaf damage appears to be snails. Don