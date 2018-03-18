Don’s Expert Answers: I want to plant some shallow rooted plants down my driveway as under the garden bed is water pipes & telephone cables etc, will canna lillies be ok as the garden bed gets full sun & some wind

Question From:
valerie benton in halls head, mandurah Western Australia
I want to plant some shallow rooted plants down my driveway as under the garden bed is water pipes & telephone cables etc, will canna lillies be ok as the garden bed gets full sun & some wind
Canna Lilly
no illness
mixed
will water twice a week if needed
plenty
not planted as yet
not fertilised
outdoors
will be in the ground
not planted as yet
Answer: Canna lillies should be OK as should any plant that grows under 3m high. Make sure that you put in a poly-pipe irrigation system with a tap timer as well.