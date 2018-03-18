Don’s Expert Answers: I want to plant some shallow rooted plants down my driveway as under the garden bed is water pipes & telephone cables etc, will canna lillies be ok as the garden bed gets full sun & some wind

Question From:

valerie benton in halls head , mandurah Western Australia

Nature of problem:

I want to plant some shallow rooted plants down my driveway as under the garden bed is water pipes & telephone cables etc, will canna lillies be ok as the garden bed gets full sun & some wind

Type of Plant (if known):

Canna Lilly

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

no illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

mixed

How often do you water the plant:

will water twice a week if needed

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

plenty

How long since you planted it:

not planted as yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

not fertilised

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

will be in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

not planted as yet

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Val, Canna lillies should be OK as should any plant that grows under 3m high. Make sure that you put in a poly-pipe irrigation system with a tap timer as well. Don