Don’s Expert Answers: Pest problem stunting growth

Question From:

Emily Bin Awel in Woree, Cairns Queensland

Nature of problem:

Pest problem stunting growth

Type of Plant (if known):

Golden Penda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Indside of leaf being eaten, new growth doesn’t come due to pest

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Once a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6

How long since you planted it:

2.5yrs

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

All sorts of pesticides to control the pest

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I find that every summer and especially after the rain my golden penda plants get eaten by a inset that I never can find. They eat all the new shoots, stunt the growth and then we never get to enjoy and flowers. I feel like I have tried everything to deter these critters. Any advice on what it is, how to control these pest and or products to use will b muchly appreciated.

Answer:

Hi Emily, can you send me a list of what sprays you have used so that I can help you? Don