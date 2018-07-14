Don’s Expert Answers: Pest problem stunting growth

Question From:
Emily Bin Awel in Woree, Cairns Queensland
Nature of problem:
Pest problem stunting growth
Type of Plant (if known):
Golden Penda
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Indside of leaf being eaten, new growth doesn’t come due to pest
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
Once a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6
How long since you planted it:
2.5yrs
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
All sorts of pesticides to control the pest
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I find that every summer and especially after the rain my golden penda plants get eaten by a inset that I never can find. They eat all the new shoots, stunt the growth and then we never get to enjoy and flowers. I feel like I have tried everything to deter these critters. Any advice on what it is, how to control these pest and or products to use will b muchly appreciated.
Answer:
Hi Emily, can you send me a list of what sprays you have used so that I can help you? Don