Don’s Expert Answers: I have dozens of brown speckled beetles on my orange tree. They appear to chew on the blossoms- not sure if they are affecting fruit set. Any ideas about their identity and whether or not I should manually remove and exterminate them. I have been removing them but then thought maybe they aren’t a pest. Would appreciate any help. Thanks.

Denise Dowding in Birkdale, Brisbane Queensland

I have dozens of brown speckled beetles on my orange tree. They appear to chew on the blossoms- not sure if they are affecting fruit set. Any ideas about their identity and whether or not I should manually remove and exterminate them. I have been removing them but then thought maybe they aren’t a pest. Would appreciate any help. Thanks.

Washington navel

Plant at this stage doesn’t appear to be suffering.

Clay.

Weekly

12

15years

Potash, animal manure,epsom salts,

Outdoors

Ground

Nil

Hi Denise, This is a flower beetle, probably Protaetia fusca. They eat nectar and can do some damage to the flowers if they are in large numbers. I usually ignore them, but you might have a slightly smaller number of fruits this year. Don

