Don’s Expert Answers: Unknown insect ?pest

Question From:

Louise Korte in Mitchell Park , SA South Australia

Nature of problem:

Unknown insect ?pest

Type of Plant (if known):

Magnolia little gem

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaf drop

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Loamy

How often do you water the plant:

3 times a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Most of the day

How long since you planted it:

5 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Mushroom compost

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Not sure what these things are after much googling, do you have any idea? Thanks

Answer:

Hi Louise, These superficially look like Mealy Bugs, but their body shape seems more like aphids. I doubt that they are doing any harm, so ignore them. The leaf drop is almost certainly due to lack of water. Your soil may be water-repelling, so get & use some Saturaid. Don