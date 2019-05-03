Don’s Expert Answers: Unknown insect ?pest

Question From:
Louise Korte in Mitchell Park , SA South Australia
Nature of problem:
Unknown insect ?pest
Type of Plant (if known):
Magnolia little gem
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Leaf drop
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Loamy
How often do you water the plant:
3 times a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Most of the day
How long since you planted it:
5 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Mushroom compost
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Not sure what these things are after much googling, do you have any idea? Thanks
Answer:
Hi Louise, These superficially look like Mealy Bugs, but their body shape seems more like aphids. I doubt that they are doing any harm, so ignore them. The leaf drop is almost certainly due to lack of water. Your soil may be water-repelling, so get & use some Saturaid. Don