Don’s Expert Answers: Pest problem

Emily Bin Awel in Woree, Qld Queensland

Pest problem

Yellow penda

No growth and no flowers due to pest

Clay

Once a week

6hrs

2/3yrs

Dynamic lifter quarterly

Outdoors

Ground

Pyrethrum insect pest killer, maverick uates ins ct killer, home remedies of grasshopper/detergent and chilli, lots of other insect prays over the years.

Every summer my yellow pendas and Lilly Phillies are eaten to death by I think this black beetle during the night. It eats the leaves and stunts all new growth and the flowers. I have used various insect sprays off the shelf at Bunnings wit no luck.

I’m hoping you could give me some tips on wat I can do to mayb limit these pest this summer do I can enjoy my flowering trees!

Thank u

Emily – I had replied to your last comment on a previous post but have had no response

Hi Emily, That black insect is not a leaf eating beetle, it is a bug that sucks sap: in this case, it is probably harmless. Maverick should have controlled any leaf eating caterpillars. These insects were nibbling away at your tiny leaf buds. Maybe you didn’t notice this, only noticing when the leaves opened up to show the damage. My inclination is to do nothing for now, but carefully look for a subtle mess of webbing on any more new growth. If you find it, spray with Maverick. Healthy Pendas repel caterpillars, so yours are probably unhealthy. Look out for bad signs around your plants. Maybe the clay soil is compacted and water is not penetrating the ground – if so, try to fork over the soil.

Don