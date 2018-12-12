Don’s Expert Answers: Ornamental Pear Capital not flowering

Question From:

John Schulz in BONNELLS BAY, LAKE MACQUARIE New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Ornamental Pear Capital not flowering

Type of Plant (if known):

trees – 2 (approx 2-3 metres high)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

not flowering

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay – but with added fertilizer and mulch when planted

How often do you water the plant:

regularly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

summer – 10-12 winter – 8-10

How long since you planted it:

3-4 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

‘5 in 1’ monthly to two monthly during last year, seasol regularly when younger

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

cow manure periodically

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

From the photos you can see a little of the location. It is north facing with surrounding buffalo lawn. I have a small circle of cleared ground around each tree with mulch. the lawn is watered regularly.

Would really appreciate any advice as local nurseries have no answer!

Many Thanks,

John Schulz

Answer:

Hi John, Your Capital seems very healthy to me. Over-fertilising will be the cause of the lack of flowers: lawn food nearby, plus the stuff that you intentionally put onto it. Nothing to worry about, just fertilise it a bit less. Don