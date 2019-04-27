Don’s Expert Answers: Ornamental pear tree transplanted now leaves are closed as if stressed

Question From:
Attadale in Attadale, Perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Ornamental pear tree transplanted now leaves are closed as if stressed
Type of Plant (if known):
Ornamental pear tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Leaves closed as if stressed
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
Every day
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
At least 10 hrs
How long since you planted it:
A week
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Just water
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Matthew, In short, I don’t know what the problem is. When I am at a loss I always do what Dale did in the movie The Castle. I dig a hole. Use a trowel or a spade to dig a few small holes about 15cm deep just outside of the root area. If the soil is waterlogged, drain it or move the plant to a new position. If it is dry, you have a water-repelling soil, so get some Saturaid and follow the directions. Beyond that I really don’t know what to do, except that I would leave it there until November in case it is OK. Don