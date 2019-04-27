Don’s Expert Answers: Ornamental pear tree transplanted now leaves are closed as if stressed

Question From:

Attadale in Attadale, Perth Western Australia

Ornamental pear tree transplanted now leaves are closed as if stressed

Ornamental pear tree

Leaves closed as if stressed

Sandy

Every day

At least 10 hrs

A week

No

Outdoors

In the ground

Just water

Hi Matthew, In short, I don’t know what the problem is. When I am at a loss I always do what Dale did in the movie The Castle. I dig a hole. Use a trowel or a spade to dig a few small holes about 15cm deep just outside of the root area. If the soil is waterlogged, drain it or move the plant to a new position. If it is dry, you have a water-repelling soil, so get some Saturaid and follow the directions. Beyond that I really don’t know what to do, except that I would leave it there until November in case it is OK. Don