Don’s Expert Answers: Hi, where do I purchase the ornamental pear that creates the shade canopy and suits small yards. Regards Vince

vincent in PAKENHAM, melbourne Victoria

I want to plant a medium fast growing shade canopy tree in our yard. After all the research I have done it seems an ornamental pear tree that creates a shade canopy could be my best choice. We live in Melbourne in a new subdivision. The soil is full clay. I have dug an impressive size hole with a channel to create good drainage. The tree will be in full sun all day and it can be a little windy. The tree needs to be either a native of Australia or something that is Hardy and grow well and fast in these conditions. I would appreciate any ideas you have.

Many thanks Vince Sukkel

Hi Vince, I suggest that you go to the Greenery Garden Centre at 4 Banksia St Heidelberg. Get their expert local knowledge on deciduous trees. Don