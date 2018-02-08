Don’s Expert Answers: Hi, where do I purchase the ornamental pear that creates the shade canopy and suits small yards. Regards Vince

Question From:
vincent in PAKENHAM, melbourne Victoria
Hi, where do I purchase the ornamental pear that creates the shade canopy and suits small yards. Regards Vince
Want to plant a medium canopy tree in garden
non
clay
how often should I water a new tree
13
not planted yet
no
outdoors
will be in ground
non
Hi
I want to plant a medium fast growing shade canopy tree in our yard. After all the research I have done it seems an ornamental pear tree that creates a shade canopy could be my best choice. We live in Melbourne in a new subdivision. The soil is full clay. I have dug an impressive size hole with a channel to create good drainage. The tree will be in full sun all day and it can be a little windy. The tree needs to be either a native of Australia or something that is Hardy and grow well and fast in these conditions. I would appreciate any ideas you have.
Many thanks Vince Sukkel
Answer:
Hi Vince, I suggest that you go to the Greenery Garden Centre at 4 Banksia St Heidelberg. Get their expert local knowledge on deciduous trees. Don