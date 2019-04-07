Don’s Expert Answers: i HAVE PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED A DWARF BRIGHT ORANGE FLOWERING GUM TREE THAT DID NOT SURVIVE. cOULD YOU POSSIBLY HELP ME OF WHERE i CAN PURCHASE A DWARF ORANGE FLOWERING GUM TREE iIF POSSIBLE A WHOLESALER AS i CAN’T AFORD TO PAY A HUGE PROICE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL FLOWERING GUM TREE & CAN i HAVE IT IN A POT.

Question From:

Christine FURSE-ROBERTS in TURRRAMURRA, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

i HAVE PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED A DWARF BRIGHT ORANGE FLOWERING GUM TREE THAT DID NOT SURVIVE. cOULD YOU POSSIBLY HELP ME OF WHERE i CAN PURCHASE A DWARF ORANGE FLOWERING GUM TREE iIF POSSIBLE A WHOLESALER AS i CAN’T AFORD TO PAY A HUGE PROICE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL FLOWERING GUM TREE & CAN i HAVE IT IN A POT.

Type of Plant (if known):

orange flowering dwarf flowering gum tree vivid orange.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

N/A

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

N/A

How often do you water the plant:

every week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

N/A

How long since you planted it:

N/A

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

N/A

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

No

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Please send me details of my flowering dwarf orange gum tree where I can purchase one not to expensive. I’am a senior one income. Also does Mr Burke do a makeover of my garden???

Many thanks for your time

Mrs Christine Furse-Roberts phone 94893159

Answer:

Hi Chris, The orange flowering gum tree is called ‘Baby Orange’ and it is grafted. This means that it will be a bit expensive. It is not a great pot plant in the long run. Try Googling Buy Eucalyptus ‘Baby Orange’ or Buy Corymbia ‘Baby Orange’. Gum trees in general only do well in pots for a few years. Don