Don’s Expert Answers: i HAVE PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED A DWARF BRIGHT ORANGE FLOWERING GUM TREE THAT DID NOT SURVIVE. cOULD YOU POSSIBLY HELP ME OF WHERE i CAN PURCHASE A DWARF ORANGE FLOWERING GUM TREE iIF POSSIBLE A WHOLESALER AS i CAN’T AFORD TO PAY A HUGE PROICE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL FLOWERING GUM TREE & CAN i HAVE IT IN A POT.

Question From:
Christine FURSE-ROBERTS in TURRRAMURRA, Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
i HAVE PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED A DWARF BRIGHT ORANGE FLOWERING GUM TREE THAT DID NOT SURVIVE. cOULD YOU POSSIBLY HELP ME OF WHERE i CAN PURCHASE A DWARF ORANGE FLOWERING GUM TREE iIF POSSIBLE A WHOLESALER AS i CAN’T AFORD TO PAY A HUGE PROICE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL FLOWERING GUM TREE & CAN i HAVE IT IN A POT.
Type of Plant (if known):
orange flowering dwarf flowering gum tree vivid orange.
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
N/A
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
N/A
How often do you water the plant:
every week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
N/A
How long since you planted it:
N/A
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
N/A
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
No
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Please send me details of my flowering dwarf orange gum tree where I can purchase one not to expensive. I’am a senior one income. Also does Mr Burke do a makeover of my garden???
Many thanks for your time
Mrs Christine Furse-Roberts phone 94893159
Answer:
Hi Chris, The orange flowering gum tree is called ‘Baby Orange’ and it is grafted. This means that it will be a bit expensive. It is not a great pot plant in the long run. Try Googling Buy Eucalyptus ‘Baby Orange’ or Buy Corymbia ‘Baby Orange’. Gum trees in general only do well in pots for a few years. Don