Don’s Expert Answers: Leaves turning black

Question From:
Jan Vedova in Wannanup, Mandurah Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Leaves turning black
Type of Plant (if known):
Frangapani
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Plants are mature leaves come out yellow, slowly turn green then start to go black and wither
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
Once a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
12 hours, but get wind too as by the beach
How long since you planted it:
Four years approx
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Gave them slow release fertiliser for natives but not regular
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Most of them are grown next to limestone wall also have a couple in large pots.
Thank you for your help
Jan
Answer:
Hi Jan, I just don’t know what your problem is caused by. Are all of your plants, both in pots and in the ground looking much the same? If so, it could be some form of toxicity: maybe bindii spray? or Roundup sprayed nearby? Dig a hole to see if somehow the soil is flooded?? If not, all that I can suggest is that you add Saturaid to the soil around them and then put a sprinkler on them, and water the hell out of them; ie 45 minutes daily for a week. Maybe take several soil samples along to your local nursery or Bunnings to see if they will do a soil acidity (pH) test for you. Maybe the soils are way too alkaline for them. Good luck, Don