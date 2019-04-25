Don’s Expert Answers: my jacaranda tree leaves are turning brown in autumn

Question From:
SUSAN SCHMIDT in MT CLAREMONT, PERTH Western Australia
Nature of problem:
my jacaranda tree leaves are turning brown in autumn
Type of Plant (if known):
jacaranda tree planted in clay soil
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
2 yr old jacaranda tree was green when I bought and planted towardss end summer 2019 but now 25
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay
How often do you water the plant:
twice a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
in full sun
How long since you planted it:
IT IS 2 YRS OLD BUT BOUGHT AND PLANTED 3 MTHS AGO
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
SHEEP MANURE MULCH SEASOL
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
OUTDOORS
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
IN GROUND CLAY SOIL
What other treatments have you given the plant:
NONE
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
bought 2 year old jacaranda from a nursery in western australia and planted in clay soil in yallingup western australia. Only planted 6 weeks towards end of summer and now April 25 2019 and leaves are turning brown. Planted with sheep manure and mulch
Answer:
Hi Susan, My best guess is that the combination of fertiliser (sheep manure in your case), and insufficient water has done the damage. You probably have a water-repellant soil as well. Get some Saturaid from a hardware store or nursery, dig it into the soil a bit then water the bejesus out of it. Water it once a week until Spring. I doubt that green leaves will return until maybe even November (if at all).
Please remember that fertilising at planting time often kills plants. Better to do it about 2-3 months later. Don