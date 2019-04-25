Don’s Expert Answers: my jacaranda tree leaves are turning brown in autumn

Question From:

SUSAN SCHMIDT in MT CLAREMONT, PERTH Western Australia

Nature of problem:

my jacaranda tree leaves are turning brown in autumn

Type of Plant (if known):

jacaranda tree planted in clay soil

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

2 yr old jacaranda tree was green when I bought and planted towardss end summer 2019 but now 25

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

twice a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

in full sun

How long since you planted it:

IT IS 2 YRS OLD BUT BOUGHT AND PLANTED 3 MTHS AGO

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

SHEEP MANURE MULCH SEASOL

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

OUTDOORS

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

IN GROUND CLAY SOIL

What other treatments have you given the plant:

NONE

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

bought 2 year old jacaranda from a nursery in western australia and planted in clay soil in yallingup western australia. Only planted 6 weeks towards end of summer and now April 25 2019 and leaves are turning brown. Planted with sheep manure and mulch

Answer:

Hi Susan, My best guess is that the combination of fertiliser (sheep manure in your case), and insufficient water has done the damage. You probably have a water-repellant soil as well. Get some Saturaid from a hardware store or nursery, dig it into the soil a bit then water the bejesus out of it. Water it once a week until Spring. I doubt that green leaves will return until maybe even November (if at all).

Please remember that fertilising at planting time often kills plants. Better to do it about 2-3 months later. Don