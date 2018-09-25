Don’s Expert Answers: Pines turning brown

Question From:
Glen in Lakes Entrance , Gippsland Victoria
Nature of problem:
Pines turning brown
Type of Plant (if known):
Pencil pines
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Slowly going brown
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sort of sandy
How often do you water the plant:
Once a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
5 or 6 hours
How long since you planted it:
Month and 1/2 ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Multiethnic fertillier
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Out
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Glen, I really need a photo to diagnose your problem. However, I suspect that the lack of rain is the problem – if so, your pencil pines are in deep trouble. It is likely that your soil has become water-repelling and is staying dry. Get some Saturaid from a hardware store or nursery and apply it as directed. Then put a sprinkler on for 45mins to an hour and a half on all plants. Then pray. good luck, Don