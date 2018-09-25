Don’s Expert Answers: Pines turning brown

Question From:

Glen in Lakes Entrance , Gippsland Victoria

Nature of problem:

Pines turning brown

Type of Plant (if known):

Pencil pines

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Slowly going brown

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sort of sandy

How often do you water the plant:

Once a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

5 or 6 hours

How long since you planted it:

Month and 1/2 ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Multiethnic fertillier

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Glen, I really need a photo to diagnose your problem. However, I suspect that the lack of rain is the problem – if so, your pencil pines are in deep trouble. It is likely that your soil has become water-repelling and is staying dry. Get some Saturaid from a hardware store or nursery and apply it as directed. Then put a sprinkler on for 45mins to an hour and a half on all plants. Then pray. good luck, Don