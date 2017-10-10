Don’s Expert Answers: Black tips and black leaves on new growth

Question From:

Marty in Cranbourne North , Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Black tips and black leaves on new growth

Type of Plant (if known):

Pyrus calleryana capital

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Black tips on new growth and black edges forming around mature leaves

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy loam

How often do you water the plant:

When it needs it, every 1-2 weeks

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-7 hours full sun

How long since you planted it:

2 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, cow, sheep manure, dynamic lifter, rustica plus, seasol and thrive soluble fertiliser

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Yates liquid copper, vinegar and water

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Tree looks rather healthy apart from black tips and blackened edges. Some leaves have turned completely black and fallen off the tree.

Some of the roots appear to be black and brown seems to be dead roots.

Answer:

Hi Marty, Remember Dale in ‘The Castle’…he dug a hole…pure genius! You need to do the same around the plant/s; look for really dry soil or a swamp. If dry (as Dale & I suspect), get some Everydrop from Bunnings and apply it as per instructions on the container. Be sure to treat a large area about 4m in diameter around each tree. Then put a sprinkler in it for at least an hour. Lastly, get some Yates Anti Rot to help the roots recover. If it is a swamp, move the plant next winter. Don

