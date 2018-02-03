Don’s Expert Answers: Finches safe trees and plants

Question From:

Angela Ellard in Pinjarra, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Finches safe trees and plants

Type of Plant (if known):

Jacaranda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

2nd day

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

5

How long since you planted it:

3 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Love

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I àm wondering if it’s SAFE to put sm Jacaranda Tree in pot or Gumtree banch with my new finches?? Or what tree is safe please bored without tree to climb. Please let me know thanks Ang

Answer:

Hi Angela, Both jacarandas and gum trees are fine in finch aviaries. Since I don’t know what you have your finches in, it is hard for me to help you much at all. Finches love dense bushes to hide and nest in: dwarf bottlebrushes and paperbarks are great. Some people cut off branches of shrubs and poke them into or behind meshing. This Q&A page isn’t capable of handling my PowerPoint presentations etc, so I will put them up on our website under “Finch Aviaries” by Friday 9th Feb. Don