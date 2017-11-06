Don’s Expert Answers: Mistaken plant identity planted 1.5m from concrete in-ground septic tank.Should I MOVE it or is the tank SAFE from the roots?

Question From:

Narelle in TAMBORINE Qld, Scenic Rim Queensland

Nature of problem:

Mistaken plant identity planted 1.5m from concrete in-ground septic tank.Should I MOVE it or is the tank SAFE from the roots?

Type of Plant (if known):

A traveller’s palm (not calla lilly as tagged when bought at seedling size)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

n/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy, dry environment with seasonal rainfall

How often do you water the plant:

n/a

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day

How long since you planted it:

two years it is now 1.20m tall

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

n/a

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

n/a

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I do have problems in knowing what to plant near the septic tank. New on the property and trying desperately to establish gardens with wise plantings. I use tank and the limited rain water. No shade trees and poor (sandy) soil quality are big hangups which I am trying to overcome. Mostly my plants come to my garden as cuttings or seedlings. Thank you. Any help will be appreciated. Narelle

Answer:

Hi Narelle, I would move the travellers palm immediately and plant the septic area with small shrubs. Avoid lillypillies, evergreen figs and any larger plants. Calla lilies are OK and dwarf bottlebrushes under 2m tall are too.

Don

Comments