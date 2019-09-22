Don’s Expert Answers: need to introduce finches into my garden what plants do they like ?

Question From:

goodna, goodna Queensland

need to introduce finches into my garden what plants do they like ?

Other Comments:

as i cannot find info. on any web pages that i look at. there are finches about my area and i would like to provide them with a safe haven in which to live Thank-you

Answer:

I would love to help you, but what about the courtesy of knowing at least your first name. This is a free service, please be friendly. Don