Don’s Expert Answers: need to introduce finches into my garden what plants do they like ?

in goodna, goodna Queensland
need to introduce finches into my garden what plants do they like ?
as i cannot find info. on any web pages that i look at. there are finches about my area and i would like to provide them with a safe haven in which to live Thank-you
Answer:
I would love to help you, but what about the courtesy of knowing at least your first name. This is a free service, please be friendly. Don