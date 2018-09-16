Don’s Expert Answers: Browning leaves

Question From:
Gillian Walden in Gisborne, Melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
Browning leaves
Type of Plant (if known):
Weeping lillypilly
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
Most days in summer – weekly other times
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun, but extremely windy here
How long since you planted it:
1 + years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Seasol liquid two days before they went brown
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Not sure if seasol has caused the brown or whether it was a very warm day followed by cold
Answer:
HiGillian, Yes, If I were Scomo I would place 1000 Wind Turbines in Gisborne. Your gluggy soils in Gisborne are a worry too, as well as the cold weather. Daily watering of any plant in the ground is always bad. Twice a week for 30 mins each time is way better. In Gisborne, I would plant all plants in 30-40 cm raised beds, to keep the base of the plants dry during those long wet Winter periods. These prolonged wet periods will deprive plant roots of air which kills them. The plants die as soon as you get hot, dry windy weather in Summer. The Seasol did no harm. Treat your lillypilly with Everydrop wetting agent or Saturaid. It might get better, but I suspect that it is in a bad position. Don