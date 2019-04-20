Don’s Expert Answers: Browning and dying leaves on Murraya Paniculata

Question From:
Paul Carson in Westmead, Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Browning and dying leaves on Murraya Paniculata
Type of Plant (if known):
Murraya
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Browning of leaves – progressive to most of the leaf then dropping off
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Nursery potting mix – still in pots as purchased
How often do you water the plant:
When it is dry
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
About 7 to 8 hours
How long since you planted it:
Still in nursery pots
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Slow release fertilizer for flowering plants
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Indoors at the moment near a sunny window
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In 5 inch nursery pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None – might try white oil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Paul, Sounds like they are dying. Murrayas don’t grow indoors. Take them outside and plant them into larger pots or into the ground. Good luck, they might be past the point of no return. Don