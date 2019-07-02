Don’s Expert Answers: Browning leaves

Question From:
Mary Jo Deveau in Los Angeles, La Mirada International
Nature of problem:
Browning leaves
Type of Plant (if known):
Yesterday Today and Tomorrow
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Leaves are browning even though there is newer growth
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
Weekly to be weekly depending on weather and rainfall
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6-8 hours of after sunlight
How long since you planted it:
15-20 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Only the past few years have I fertilized and I’ve used I think 2-2-2
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I love this plant and would love to keep it. I normally just ignore the plant, but it really looks bad. I’m thinking of cutting it back. It is planted in afternoon full sun, although a hydrangea is planted close by in the shade. I don’t think water is an issue, unless it’s being overwatered. Hydrangea is doing fine. Any suggestions would be helpful. Thanks
Answer:
Hi Mary Jo, I really need a photo to be able to help you. If no photo, dig two small holes 6 inches deep with a trowel either side of the plant. If the soil is dry, try to get a soil wetting agent and use it as per directions, then water the plant for 20 minutes with a sprinkler. Pruning will do no good – it never does, it just makes the plant look a bit tidier. Good luck, Don.