Don’s Expert Answers: Browning leaves

Question From:

Mary Jo Deveau in Los Angeles, La Mirada International

Nature of problem:

Browning leaves

Type of Plant (if known):

Yesterday Today and Tomorrow

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaves are browning even though there is newer growth

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly to be weekly depending on weather and rainfall

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8 hours of after sunlight

How long since you planted it:

15-20 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Only the past few years have I fertilized and I’ve used I think 2-2-2

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I love this plant and would love to keep it. I normally just ignore the plant, but it really looks bad. I’m thinking of cutting it back. It is planted in afternoon full sun, although a hydrangea is planted close by in the shade. I don’t think water is an issue, unless it’s being overwatered. Hydrangea is doing fine. Any suggestions would be helpful. Thanks

Answer:

Hi Mary Jo, I really need a photo to be able to help you. If no photo, dig two small holes 6 inches deep with a trowel either side of the plant. If the soil is dry, try to get a soil wetting agent and use it as per directions, then water the plant for 20 minutes with a sprinkler. Pruning will do no good – it never does, it just makes the plant look a bit tidier. Good luck, Don.