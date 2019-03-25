Don’s Expert Answers: browning leaves on bonsai

Question From:
Solara Zwaneveld in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales
browning leaves on bonsai
Conifer (golden dwarf?)
browning leaves & slight white spots – mould?
potting mix & gravel combined
every 2 days on hot summer days
5-6
2 years
Yes with Seasol & slow release fertiliser
outdoors
In a shallow pot
Pyrethrum. Close examination for spider mites.
Plant has slowly been getting duller leaves. Showed good active growth through spring, summer and autumn. Started browning slowly about a month ago – particularly in one area near the top. Has spread to other areas as well. Brown appears to be more common near the base of branches, still leaving a green tip.
For last 6 months or so, have noticed white spots. Presumed to be a fungus, but didnt seem to be harming the plant, so did not treat.
Thanks
Hi Solara,
The poor little plant just needs repotting into a larger bonsai pot. I can’t see enough of it to know if it is worth saving, however. Get some new potting mix and a pot about 5cm larger than the old pot. Repot it in August. Good luck. Don