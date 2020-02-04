Don’s Expert Answers: Browning of leaves.

Question From:

in Penshurst (western victoria), Penshurst Victoria

Nature of problem:

Browning of leaves.

Type of Plant (if known):

Ornamental (capital) Pyrus calleryana.by three plants,spaced 3m. apart. Planted along edge of gravel drive.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Complete browning of all top leaves.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

stoney,volcanjc,fine and slightly repellent but see other comments below.

How often do you water the plant:

Watered to establish,not watered in wetter months,then a heavy soak once a month this summer.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

around six.

How long since you planted it:

planted april 2019

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

powerfeed and seasol weekly by watering can over foliage .

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

The problem started as very small brown spots on the newer upper leaves,progressing to larger areas of brown,then affecting some of the lower larger leaves along their edges mostly.It has remained like that for some weeks now untill last week when we had a very hot day coupled with 100% humidity.The very next day all the top 50cm. of leaves have completely turned brown.They are still soft to the touch,not crisp. Foot note.When I planted the trees I dug quite large holes and mixed some of the existing soil with a bag each of composted cow chicken and mushroom for each tree, Hope this is enough jnfo kind regards Leigh,

Answer:

Hi Leigh, this is just due to the harsh weather. Water them deeply with a sprinkler for an hour every second day for 6 days. Recovery will not be apparent until Spring. Don