Don’s Expert Answers: Banana plant is browning

Question From:

Jess Ahearn in Hammondville, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Banana plant is browning

Type of Plant (if known):

dwarf banana

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Browning leaves on edges and spotted across entire leaf, turns crispy

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

unsure, generic garden soil

How often do you water the plant:

1- 2 times a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

full sun

How long since you planted it:

1 month

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes, before planting, blood and bone

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

out doors protected from wind

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Planted one month ago from pot to ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

I trimmed the dying leaves, placed mulch to protect it from extreme heat

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Plant was thriving in the pot, decided to plant it to give it more room to grow.

Unfortunately we have had a few weeks of very hot days since planting. I placed mulch/straw* around the plant to keep the plant from drying in the heat.

It has stopped sprouting leaves edges going brown and leaves looking spotted with brown patches that turn crispy. I cut the very dead leaves so the plant can use its energy to grow new leaves… but it doesnt seem happy.

Picture taken not long after planting as it began dying, since then.. its gotten much browner and crispy-er.

Please help.

Answer:

Hi Jess, it looks fine to me. Planting it during hot weather has tested it a bit, but as long as you water it copiously twice a week until Autumn weather begins, all should be fine. Don