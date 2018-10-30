Don’s Expert Answers: Unknown plant/flower

Question From:

Ally in Petaling Jaya, Petaling Jaya New South Wales

Unknown plant/flower

Black flower looking like sunflower

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

One day I saw this flower and wanted to know what species is it. I saw it in Melbourne, Victoria near Brighton Beach.

I hope you can help me identify this flower.

Answer:

Hi Ally, This is a succulent called Aeonium arboreum ‘Zwartkopf’, or sometimes Aeonium Black Rose. it is commonly available from succulent suppliers. Don