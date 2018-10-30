Don’s Expert Answers: Unknown plant/flower

Question From:
Ally in Petaling Jaya, Petaling Jaya New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Unknown plant/flower
Type of Plant (if known):
Black flower looking like sunflower
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Nil
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Nil
How often do you water the plant:
Nil
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Nil
How long since you planted it:
Nil
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Nil
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi there.
One day I saw this flower and wanted to know what species is it. I saw it in Melbourne, Victoria near Brighton Beach.
I hope you can help me identify this flower.
Waiting for your response.
Thank you.
Best regards,
Ally
Answer:
Hi Ally, This is a succulent called Aeonium arboreum ‘Zwartkopf’, or sometimes Aeonium Black Rose. it is commonly available from succulent suppliers. Don