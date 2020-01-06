Don’s Expert Answers: Some thing eating through branches and sending them brown

Question From:
in OAKDEN, ADELAIDE South Australia

Nature of problem:
Some thing eating through branches and sending them brown

Type of Plant (if known):
Pencil pines

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Something iseating through the branches, turning them brown

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay

How often do you water the plant:
2-3 weeks

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8

How long since you planted it:
20 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
out doors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
Sprayed with grass gaurd every 3 months

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
I have been spraying with Grass Guard, but apparently that is very poisonous and is npw not stocked by a lot of garden shops.

Can you recommend what I should spray the trees with.

Cheers,

Barry

Answer:
Hi Barry, Your pencil pine has cypress canker. This is caused by either extreme dryness or extreme wetness. I suspect the former. Get some Seasol Super Soil Wetter and apply it o the soil as per instructions. Then water the bejesus out of it. 30 mins with a garden sprinkler every second day for a week. Then once a week after that. Chances of survival: 50/50. Don

