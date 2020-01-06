Don’s Expert Answers: Some thing eating through branches and sending them brown

Question From:
in OAKDEN, ADELAIDE South Australia
Nature of problem:
Some thing eating through branches and sending them brown
Type of Plant (if known):
Pencil pines
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Something iseating through the branches, turning them brown
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
clay
How often do you water the plant:
2-3 weeks
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8
How long since you planted it:
20 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
out doors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Sprayed with grass gaurd every 3 months
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I have been spraying with Grass Guard, but apparently that is very poisonous and is npw not stocked by a lot of garden shops.
Can you recommend what I should spray the trees with.
Cheers,
Barry
Answer:
Hi Barry, Your pencil pine has cypress canker. This is caused by either extreme dryness or extreme wetness. I suspect the former. Get some Seasol Super Soil Wetter and apply it o the soil as per instructions. Then water the bejesus out of it. 30 mins with a garden sprinkler every second day for a week. Then once a week after that. Chances of survival: 50/50. Don