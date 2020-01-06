Don’s Expert Answers: Some thing eating through branches and sending them brown

Question From:

in OAKDEN, ADELAIDE South Australia

Nature of problem:

Some thing eating through branches and sending them brown

Type of Plant (if known):

Pencil pines

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Something iseating through the branches, turning them brown

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

2-3 weeks

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

20 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

out doors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Sprayed with grass gaurd every 3 months

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have been spraying with Grass Guard, but apparently that is very poisonous and is npw not stocked by a lot of garden shops.

Can you recommend what I should spray the trees with.

Cheers,

Barry

Answer:

Hi Barry, Your pencil pine has cypress canker. This is caused by either extreme dryness or extreme wetness. I suspect the former. Get some Seasol Super Soil Wetter and apply it o the soil as per instructions. Then water the bejesus out of it. 30 mins with a garden sprinkler every second day for a week. Then once a week after that. Chances of survival: 50/50. Don