Don’s Expert Answers: I planted 9 Pencil Pines along a Colorbond fence about 1.1mmeters app apart. Two of them appear to have a disease or pests, some branches or leaves are brown, dry and brittle

Question From:
Janice in Hillarys , Perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
I planted 9 Pencil Pines along a Colorbond fence about 1.1mmeters app apart. Two of them appear to have a disease or pests, some branches or leaves are brown, dry and brittle
Type of Plant (if known):
Pencil Pine
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Two Pencil Pines appear to have a disease or pests, some branches or leaves are brown, dry and brittle
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
3 times a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8
How long since you planted it:
2 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
4 Confidore Tablets each in December
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Janice, this is almost certainly cypress canker, which is a fungal disease. This is an opportunist disease of unhealthy cypresses which are growing under poor, often dry, conditions. Perth is a harsh climate for pencil pines – they prefer Italy! At some stage, you have allowed the plants to dry out, or maybe you have a water-repelling soil. So get some soil wetting agent from a hardware store or nursery. Mulch around the root zones, and expect more trouble before they recover. Don