Don’s Expert Answers: I planted 9 Pencil Pines along a Colorbond fence about 1.1mmeters app apart. Two of them appear to have a disease or pests, some branches or leaves are brown, dry and brittle

Question From:

Janice in Hillarys , Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

I planted 9 Pencil Pines along a Colorbond fence about 1.1mmeters app apart. Two of them appear to have a disease or pests, some branches or leaves are brown, dry and brittle

Type of Plant (if known):

Pencil Pine

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

3 times a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

2 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

4 Confidore Tablets each in December

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Janice, this is almost certainly cypress canker, which is a fungal disease. This is an opportunist disease of unhealthy cypresses which are growing under poor, often dry, conditions. Perth is a harsh climate for pencil pines – they prefer Italy! At some stage, you have allowed the plants to dry out, or maybe you have a water-repelling soil. So get some soil wetting agent from a hardware store or nursery. Mulch around the root zones, and expect more trouble before they recover. Don