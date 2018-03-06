Don’s Expert Answers: Please can you help me to identify these little flying insects and how to treat them. They are stripping my flowering plum, roses, lilly pilly

Question From:
Wendy in KING CREEK, KING CREEK New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Please can you help me to identify these little flying insects and how to treat them. They are stripping my flowering plum, roses, lilly pilly
Type of Plant (if known):
Lilly Pilly, roses, flowering plum
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Shrivelled leaves overnight sucked dry
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
N/a
How often do you water the plant:
N/a
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
N/a
How long since you planted it:
5 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
N/a
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Malathon (only just treated)
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Insects are evident on plants
Answer:
Hi Wendy, Please send some photos of the insects and the damage so that I can help you. Don