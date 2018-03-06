Don’s Expert Answers: Please can you help me to identify these little flying insects and how to treat them. They are stripping my flowering plum, roses, lilly pilly

Question From:

Wendy in KING CREEK, KING CREEK New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Please can you help me to identify these little flying insects and how to treat them. They are stripping my flowering plum, roses, lilly pilly

Type of Plant (if known):

Lilly Pilly, roses, flowering plum

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Shrivelled leaves overnight sucked dry

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

N/a

How often do you water the plant:

N/a

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

N/a

How long since you planted it:

5 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

N/a

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Malathon (only just treated)

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Insects are evident on plants

Answer:

Hi Wendy, Please send some photos of the insects and the damage so that I can help you. Don