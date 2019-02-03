Don’s Expert Answers: Can you identify this native tree please

Question From:
Solara Zwaneveld in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales
Can you identify this native tree please
Leaves are large similar to philodendrons. Flowers are red & spidery at the top of the tree. Very tall slim grey & smooth trunk
N/a
N/a
N/a
Lots
7-8 years
N/a
outdoors
in the ground
N/a
Hi Solara, thanks for the good photo – it makes my job much easier. The tree is a Queensland Firewheel Tree (Stenocarpus sinuatus) – it grows about 8m tall in gardens and has a narrow crown. Don