Don’s Expert Answers: Can you identify this native tree please

Solara Zwaneveld in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales

Can you identify this native tree please

Leaves are large similar to philodendrons. Flowers are red & spidery at the top of the tree. Very tall slim grey & smooth trunk

N/a

N/a

N/a

Lots

7-8 years

N/a

outdoors

in the ground

N/a

Hi Solara, thanks for the good photo – it makes my job much easier. The tree is a Queensland Firewheel Tree (Stenocarpus sinuatus) – it grows about 8m tall in gardens and has a narrow crown. Don