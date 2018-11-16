Don’s Expert Answers: Please identify this bush for me

Question From:
sylvia Reitsma in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales
Please identify this bush for me
see photo
no illness
sandy
never
many
12 years
no
outdoors
ground
none
Hi Sylvia, this is a pineapple guava AKA Feijoa sellowiana. There is an ornamental variety, and a fruiting variety which has better tasting and larger fruit. Hard to tell which one yours is. Don