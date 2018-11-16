Don’s Expert Answers: Please identify this bush for me

Question From:

sylvia Reitsma in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales

Please identify this bush for me

see photo

no illness

sandy

never

many

12 years

no

outdoors

ground

none

Hi Sylvia, this is a pineapple guava AKA Feijoa sellowiana. There is an ornamental variety, and a fruiting variety which has better tasting and larger fruit. Hard to tell which one yours is. Don