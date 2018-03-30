Don’s Expert Answers: Plant Identity

Question From:

Hendrik Sipkes in corowa, Corowa New South Wales

Plant Identity

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

—

Other Comments:

Is it possible to identify this tree please. It has serrated leaves, that are very glossy and quite stiff. The nuts look like mini pieces of fig? and have two large nuts inside when you open them. The tree is full of bud at the minute and has buds that look a little bit like chooks feet? regards H

Answer:

Hi Hendrik, Looks like a camellia to me, probably Camellia japonica, or maybe C. sasanqua. The pic is a bit too blurry to go much further than this. Don