Don’s Expert Answers: Need a smallish, preferably white or pink flowering tree/plant for sunny position as a feature plant is rhododendron suitable ? coastal area

Question From:

Jan in Queenscliff, QUEEENSCLIFF Victoria

Nature of problem:

Need a smallish, preferably white or pink flowering tree/plant for sunny position as a feature plant is rhododendron suitable ? coastal area

Type of Plant (if known):

looking for ideas

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

n/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

usual garden soil but will have turf laid soon and wish to plant in this lawn

How often do you water the plant:

will be regularly watered

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

close to full day in summer

How long since you planted it:

not planted

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

n/a

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

will be in ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

n/a

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

any other suggestions welcome Prefer white flowering. Coastal conditions. Full sun. Not invasive roots and not too big. Around 2-3 metres would be good. don’t mind if deciduous or evergreen.

Answer:

Hi Jan, Without a doubt, local knowledge is best, so ask at your local nursery. Nonetheless, Viburnum odoratissimum is very good, having perfumed white flowers, a dense growth habit ,and rapid growth to about 3m. Rhododendrons need to be in the mountains, not near the beach. The white flowering oleander (‘Madonna Grandiflora’) is hardy and very beautiful too. Best of luck, Don.