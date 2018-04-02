Don’s Expert Answers: I have planted 15 Pencils Pines to hide a new residence backing our entertainment area they are 300mm apart is this to close?

Question From:

Peter Wylie in Applecross, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

I have planted 15 Pencils Pines to hide a new residence backing our entertainment area they are 300mm apart is this to close?

Type of Plant (if known):

Pencil Pines

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

to close?

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

3 times a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

3-4

How long since you planted it:

3 weeks

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

cow manure and potting mix

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Peter, Yes it is too close. An ideal separation would be 1m apart (ie from one stem to the next). BUT, they need full sun all day; 3-4 hours is not enough for long term good performance. A sasanqua camellia hedge would be better. Don