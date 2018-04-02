Don’s Expert Answers: I have planted 15 Pencils Pines to hide a new residence backing our entertainment area they are 300mm apart is this to close?

Question From:
Peter Wylie in Applecross, Perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
I have planted 15 Pencils Pines to hide a new residence backing our entertainment area they are 300mm apart is this to close?
Type of Plant (if known):
Pencil Pines
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
to close?
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
3 times a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
3-4
How long since you planted it:
3 weeks
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
cow manure and potting mix
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Out
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Peter, Yes it is too close. An ideal separation would be 1m apart (ie from one stem to the next). BUT, they need full sun all day; 3-4 hours is not enough for long term good performance. A sasanqua camellia hedge would be better. Don