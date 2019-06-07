Question From:

JENNY MACPHERSON in Glen Waverley, Melbourne Victoria

Dear Sir / Madam, May I ask a question about a Lillypilly please? Understand my tree is called the Common Lillypilly: it has dark glossy green leaves and and abundance of pink, cherry sized berries, much loved by birds. It is nearly twice as high above the roofline, gives good summer shade to the garage. When my parents planted it about 40 or 50 years ago they may have thought it would remain a bush rather than become a massive tree. It is planted directly beside the concrete pathway and directly beside (about 3 feet away from) the garage brick wall. Issue symptoms: The concrete path has been slightly lifted in part by the roots. Further along on the same wall axis (kitchen wall) there are some small ‘staircase’ cracks in the brick work. A builder said the staircase cracks were not a big issue, possibly I can just measure or mortar this. The builder said the tree was massive and would not grow further. The neighbours garage wall has a small crack also, and he has ‘mentioned’ that his garage door does not shut as well as it might. My question: Has the tree reached its maximum growth and stopped growing? Your reply would be greatly appreciated, Regards Jenny Macpherson

Hi Jenny, Unlike people, trees continue growing throughout their lives. Yours will have stopped its rapid growth, so the cracks will only increase slightly over the years ahead. For a more accurate assessment, consult a qualified arborist in your area. Seeing the patient is essential for a good prognosis. Don (qualified arborist).