Don’s Expert Answers: Retaining wall pushed apart by plant roots

Question From:

Christine in Tarragindi, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Retaining wall pushed apart by plant roots

Type of Plant (if known):

Strelitzia nicolai (Giant Bird of Paradise)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Garden soil, clay base

How often do you water the plant:

Regularly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

4-6 hours full sun

How long since you planted it:

7 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None, only watering

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi there, I’m wondering if this plant (Giant Bird of Paradise) could have caused a crack and pushed out the retraining wall? It was originally planted about 1 metre from the retraining wall. It’s been in the ground for about 7 years, is a few metres tall and receives regular watering. I’ve tried to upload three photos of the plant but it seems to take only one.

We are going to have to replace the retaining wall so I’m wondering what we should do with the plant.

Thank you.

Answer:

Hi Christine, From the photo, it looks more like a footing than a retaining wall. Whatever, it seems to be pretty flimsy. I would not blame the Strelitzia, but in time it could do damage if you get another badly constructed footing/retaining wall…maybe change your landscaper/handyman. In general, any retaining wall that falls over or leans is poorly constructed in the first place. Don

