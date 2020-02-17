Don’s Expert Answers: I am trying to find this plant

Question From:

in Macleod, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

I am trying to find this plant

Type of Plant (if known):

Ornamental flowering pomegranate I.e. punica granatum legrelliae

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

How often do you water the plant:

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

How long since you planted it:

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I am trying to find this plant to purchase (to replace the one we had in our garden before our neighbour dug it out! When the fence was to be replaced) It has taken me some years to find out what it was and now I know, I am looking to replace it. I notice you apparently featured it on your program a while back and I am hoping you might be able to help me find where I could get one please.

Thank you

Susan

Answer:

Hi Susan, I checked with Yamina rare plants in Monbulk and they confirmed that this plant has disappeared from the trade.

Luckily, I discovered a few plants at Ray Nesci Bonsai nursery at 26 Sagars Rd Kenthurst 2156. Ray has agreed to send you one or more plants via mail. The plants will be around $20 plus postage. I would get two, as you won’t get them again. Get the one coming into flower and a lush growing one as well. Phone Ray on 02 9654 1893. Happy memories, Don.