Don’s Expert Answers: TRYING TO ID AN APPLE TREE GROWING AT MY FRIENDS PLACE LOADED WITH FRUIT IN Mt Morgan

Question From:
Rob hennessy in walterhall, Mt Morgan Q.L.D Queensland

Nature of problem:
TRYING TO ID AN APPLE TREE GROWING AT MY FRIENDS PLACE LOADED WITH FRUIT IN Mt Morgan

Type of Plant (if known):
apple tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
nill

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy

How often do you water the plant:
every second day

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
4

How long since you planted it:
6yrs

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
blood an bone three times a year

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
nill

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:
Hi Rob, Why not try the Heritage Fruits Society in Melbourne . They will need to see photos of both fruit and the tree itself, together with whatever local history that you can discover. Don

