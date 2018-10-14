Don’s Expert Answers: TRYING TO ID AN APPLE TREE GROWING AT MY FRIENDS PLACE LOADED WITH FRUIT IN Mt Morgan

Question From:
Rob hennessy in walterhall, Mt Morgan Q.L.D Queensland
Nature of problem:
TRYING TO ID AN APPLE TREE GROWING AT MY FRIENDS PLACE LOADED WITH FRUIT IN Mt Morgan
Type of Plant (if known):
apple tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
nill
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy
How often do you water the plant:
every second day
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
4
How long since you planted it:
6yrs
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
blood an bone three times a year
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nill
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Rob, Why not try the Heritage Fruits Society in Melbourne