Don’s Expert Answers: TRYING TO ID AN APPLE TREE GROWING AT MY FRIENDS PLACE LOADED WITH FRUIT IN Mt Morgan

Question From:

Rob hennessy in walterhall, Mt Morgan Q.L.D Queensland

Nature of problem:

TRYING TO ID AN APPLE TREE GROWING AT MY FRIENDS PLACE LOADED WITH FRUIT IN Mt Morgan

Type of Plant (if known):

apple tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

nill

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

every second day

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

4

How long since you planted it:

6yrs

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

blood an bone three times a year

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nill

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments: