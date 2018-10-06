Don’s Expert Answers: Trying to locate the old varieties of azalea like schryderii, maves and Phoenicia as listed on your website

Question From:

Amanda Bell in Bowral, NSW New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Trying to locate the old varieties of azalea like schryderii, maves and Phoenicia as listed on your website

Type of Plant (if known):

Azalea – large furry sticky stems (see photos)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Not an illness just rare

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Good

How often do you water the plant:

As needed

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

We get fair sunlight but frost in winter

How long since you planted it:

Trying to find one to plant – they were common in old gardens 30 years ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Trying to find one to plant

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Will be in the ground once located

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None if we find one

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I’ve contacted rhodo societies in the blue mountains and Victoria and they can’t help…

I’ve not seen Phoenicia, Maves in my extensive search. Can’t find the little Mauve Ice for that matter either… thanks for helping.

Answer:

Since you live in Bowral, I suggest that you visit Moidart Rare Plants and Garden. This nursery is one of Australia’s best cool climate rare plants nurseries. Even if they don’t stock those azaleas, they might get them in for you or tell you where to get them. Its address is 21 Eridge Park Rd Bowral 2576, ph 4862 1572. Look also for azalea varieties ‘Rosa Belton’ and ‘Phil Sherringham’. ‘Phil Sherringham’ is a stunning silver-lavender double flowering azalea and is arguably the best double-flowered azalea for gardens and landscaping. Good luck, Don