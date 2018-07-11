Don’s Expert Answers: What is the best plant/shrub to plant along a colorbond fence

Question From:

Ivica in Largs Bay, Adelaide South Australia

Nature of problem:

What is the best plant/shrub to plant along a colorbond fence

Type of Plant (if known):

As above

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Not applicable

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy/loam

How often do you water the plant:

Can water weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Fair bit – unsure

How long since you planted it:

Wanting to plant

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Not applicable

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Ivica, The only reliable way to work out which plants are most suitable for planting along your Colorbond fence is to walk around your block to see what is healthy, pretty and suitable for your needs. If you see a nice plant, pop into the house and ask them what it is (or get a flower and leaf sample for ID). Or you could ask local gardeners or at the local nursery. Local conditions of soil, rainfall, microclimate, closeness to the sea, etc all make it impossible for me to reliably help you to make your choice. You also need to decide what are the details of your plant needs: height (eg 2m.), do they need to be dense for privacy, do you want flowers and what colours do you like and are they plants for full sun or shade. Don