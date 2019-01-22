Don’s Expert Answers: I planted a grafted passion fruit about 6 months ago and have been trying to look after it as Well as I can. However as new leaves sprout at the top of the vine they disappear. It seems as though they are being eaten by a grub or something.

Question From:

Mila Yates in Valentine, Lake Macquarie New South Wales

Nature of problem:

I planted a grafted passion fruit about 6 months ago and have been trying to look after it as Well as I can. However as new leaves sprout at the top of the vine they disappear. It seems as though they are being eaten by a grub or something.

Type of Plant (if known):

Grafted passion fruit bought from Bunnu gs garden centre.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaves towards the base of the plant seem healthy, but new shoots at the top keep disappearing.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

It is in ordinary garden soil outdoors,not sandy not clay, but soil that breaks up easily. Not sure if you would call it loam.

How often do you water the plant:

Water it frequently, probably every second day in this heat but least frequently when weather was cooler.most of the day, i

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Most of the day. It is planted against a Colorbondi fence to which we attached a trellis for the passionfruit to climb on.

How long since you planted it:

I think it was about August/September last year.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, have fertilised with Seasol and also Osmocote fertiliser (small pellets) for fruit and flowering plants.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors against a fence to which there is a treeless attached, the fence faces a north easterly direction

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground as indicated above

What other treatments have you given the plant:

I have sprayed various insect pest sprays because I thought little grubs might have been eating the new leaves

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Mila, A photo would have helped me to help you. My guess is possums. They run along fence tops and nibble plants as as they go. Don