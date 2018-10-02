Don’s Expert Answers: Hi I am looking for a ground cover preferably with some flowers to go under my cycads,it gets the morning sun till about 10am and then afternoon sun

Question From:

James Anderson in Nerang , Gold Coast Queensland

Nature of problem:

Hi I am looking for a ground cover preferably with some flowers to go under my cycads,it gets the morning sun till about 10am and then afternoon sun

Type of Plant (if known):

Nil

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Nil

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

It’s a mix of organic and clay

How often do you water the plant:

Nil

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

4-5

How long since you planted it:

Nil

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Nil

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Nil

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi James, The australian native violet (Viola hederacea) would be lovely. You could also plant bromeliads, mixing up a coir and soil mix to grow them in. For my garden, I would choose a mass planting of ferns such as rasp ferns, native maidenhair or polystichum proliferum ferns.