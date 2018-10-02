Don’s Expert Answers: Hi I am looking for a ground cover preferably with some flowers to go under my cycads,it gets the morning sun till about 10am and then afternoon sun

Question From:
James Anderson in Nerang , Gold Coast Queensland
Nature of problem:
Hi I am looking for a ground cover preferably with some flowers to go under my cycads,it gets the morning sun till about 10am and then afternoon sun
Type of Plant (if known):
Nil
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Nil
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
It’s a mix of organic and clay
How often do you water the plant:
Nil
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
4-5
How long since you planted it:
Nil
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Nil
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Out
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Nil
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi James, The australian native violet (Viola hederacea) would be lovely. You could also plant bromeliads, mixing up a coir and soil mix to grow them in. For my garden, I would choose a mass planting of ferns such as rasp ferns, native maidenhair or polystichum proliferum ferns.